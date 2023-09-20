Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgement on the petition filed by Labour Party candidate Chijioke Edeoga against Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Edeoga is challenging the return of the 2nd Respondent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, as the duly elected governor of Enugu State in the 18th March 2023 gubernatorial election.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo will deliver their judgement in the highly contested March 18th Guber poll on Thursday, 21st September, 2023.

Edeoga had approached the tribunal to disqualify the winner and declare him the winner of the election.

The Labour Party candidate argues that the PDP candidate was not qualified to stand for the election and didn’t score the highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.

However, Mbah told the Tribunal that Edeoga was not a validly nominated as the governorship candidate of the LP and lacked the locus to challenge his victory.

Governor Mbah, in his submission, revealed that Edeoga, who participated in the governorship primary of the PDP held on 25th May 2022, and who was also recorded to have scored 9 votes in the said primary election, could not under the Electoral Act 2022 be presented by LP as its candidate.