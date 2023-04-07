The Military authorities have described the agitation for an interim government as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, says the military aligns with the President in the quest to deepen democracy in the country.

It’s another platform for the Nigerian military to give updates on troops’ operations across the country.

He says the recent spike in kidnappings is due to the cash liquidity.

He clears the air on the agitation in certain quarters for the imposition of an interim national government.

It’s the first time the military authorities would be coming clean on the issue. And they expect it should put paid to the matter.

Plateau residents complain of Harassment by Security Agents

Residents, business owners, and motorists around the premises of the Plateau State House of Assembly are facing a difficult period following the takeover of the area by security operatives.

Security operatives in the state are now in charge of the Plateau State House of Assembly complex due to a tussle over who is the rightful speaker of the state house of assembly following a court injunction

The action has affected business activities and residents within the community.

Goods, mostly perishable in nature are on the verge of going to waste as buyers are prevented from plying the terminus market road which passes through the Plateau House of Assembly commercial area.

An amicable resolution of the issue in time will foster peace and harmony in the state against all odds.

2023 EASTER CELEBRATIONS: IGP ORDERS ROUND-THE-CLOCK SECURITY, PROTECTION OF PUBLIC SPACE

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has reassured Nigerians of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and visitors to the country during the 2023 Easter celebrations.

The IGP has ordered in-depth security checks and patrols of all public spaces and essential government assets. Particularly, all State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been ordered to ensure efficient deployment of police personnel, and operational assets to areas of likely security threats within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs).

The IGP equally charged all supervising officers that intensive and proactive visibility patrols should be carried out at all worship centres, train stations, highways, motor parks, airports, waterways, recreation centres, banks and other financial institutions while taking necessary precautions to ensure a crime-free and peaceful environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities and boost the confidence of the general public.

In addition, the IGP has directed that all officers and men deployed for these duties must be properly supervised to ensure professional and courteousness to law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminal elements who might want to take the advantage of the festive period to perpetrate their unholy and criminal acts.

While felicitating with Nigerians, and the Christian community in particular, on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP appreciates the citizens for their support and calls on them to continually cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and actionable information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

GUNMEN ABDUCT FORMER NASARWA DEPUTY GOVERNOR. ONJE GYE-WADO

Former Nasarawa Deputy Governor Prof Onje Gyewado has been kidnapped in his village in Wamba local government area of the state.

Gyewado was Deputy between 1999-2003 under former Governor Abdullahi Adamu.

The commissioner of police, Nasarawa State Police command, CP Maiyaki Baba said the command is intensifying search to rescue the former Deputy Governor.

A statement by the command PPRO, DSP Rahman Nansel said::”the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Baba has reassured the general public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-wado that effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as Police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation”

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination”

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival”

“The Commissioner of Police further mobilised and deployed reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act”

“The Commissioner of Police therefore call on anyone with useful information that will enable the Police to succeed in the rescue operation to call the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.”