The calls for an Interim National Government by some Nigerians is due to their failure to continue to hold the nation by the jugular and dictate how the nation is run.

Guests and Contributors on the Journalists Hangout on Sunday made this assertion while reacting to the move by some Nigerians which has also been confirmed by the Department of State Services.

Wale Adeoye, who led the discussion said the few who wanted to continue to perpetuate the nations’ stunted growth are behind the moves to foist an interim government on Nigerians.

He added that the people who he referred to have been controlling things in Nigeria since the 60’s and want to continue their ruinous hold on the nation.

He added that the Head of State that the nation has had have been the choice of some very few people like former head of State General Yakubu Gowon, General TY Danjuma, General Obasanjo, Abacha and Ibrahim Babangida.

He disclosed that they are also responsible for the civilian Heads of State like Shagari, Abiola who they brought but did not hand over to, Obasanjo who was also one of them and Buhari who was also one of them with the two of them becoming head of state and President twice.

He added that President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the first President who is not on of those who have manipulated things in Nigeria directly and indirectly for over 50 years now.

The State of Affairs according to him is responsible for the dust being raised because they are about to lose their hold on Nigeria.

He however says his belief is that the issue has gone beyond their normal antics and is no longer going to work.

He said Nigerians have gone to the polls and have elected a President who should be sworn in in a few weeks.

He said what the proponents are planning is a re-enactment of the Earnest Shonekan experience by the 5 people who want to continue to hold the nation by the jugular.

He described the plot as nothing short of madness and the infinite capacity of the people for mischief and evil.

For his part, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, expressed his shock at how some people are convinced that the man who came third in an Election is the winner of the same Election.

He added that he is curious to know how Peter Obi will prove that he won the Election describing it as an exercise to establish the 8th wonder of the world.

He said the noise from the Peter Obi camp is so loud than the man who came second in the Election, Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed that the big States in the North like Kaduna, Katsina apart from Kano were won by Atiku Abubakar, wondering what he will be complaining about.

He added that if he had won, people in the North would have been out protesting his being unjustly defeated.

According to Kolade-Otitoju, a lot of people came up with dodgy opinion polls which made gullible people to think he will win including saying Peter Obi will win in Kano.

He disclosed that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will win in Kano any day irrespective of any false opinion polls by the people who have specialisd in pushing them out.

Going further, he added that the defeated APC have congratulated the winner in Kano wondering how Peter Obi or his supporters would have believed the opinion poll that he will win in Kano.

He asked rhetorically how he could have won the election.

He described those who have been pushing the narrative that Peter Obi won as delusional condemning their protest to the Defence headquarters asking the Military to take over.

According to the anchor, Ayodele Ozugbakun, gong through the video of the protest gave him an idea of what the motive was with the protesters largely a group of people who never experienced Military rule or know what it was like to live through one.

In his response Kolade-Otitoju said it is the Indomie generation normally called “osinwinwin” in Yoruba Language.