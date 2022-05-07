Returning Presidency to the North in 2023 evil, undemocratic – CD

The Campaign for Democracy, CD said it is evil, undemocratic and unjust, if presidency is allowed to go back to the North.

CD in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili, said any attempt for the north to take over power again may lead to disintegration.

The group said It is a conspiracy against the South by the North for the two major parties, PDP and APC to project fielding Northern candidates in 2023.

The statement reads, “CD is of the view that if we all come out, make our positions known on who should be the next president, it is possible that we will save Nigeria from the hands of the evil ones that have seized control of power and have, negatively, used it against the citizens since 1999, when the country returned to democratic rule.

“It is evil, undemocratic and unjust if we fold our hands and allow presidency to go back to the North.

“We should not just stand aloof, we need to act to save the nation from disintegration. It is a conspiracy against the South by the North for the two major parties, PDP and APC to project Northern candidates in 2023″.

CD said this is a calculation of underestimation on the part of the North to attempt to take advantage of the South.

The group urged the South West governors to call on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider zoning ahead of the 2023 polls.

It also called on PDP leaders to pick their candidate from the South, stressing that ” It is a pandora box yet to be unlocked if the two leading parties fail to allow other ethnic nationalities to produce the president at their due time. It will coast the country into yet another crisis that may sink the entire nation”

CD added that anyone in his right senses should know that jetisoning power shift to the South is a direct invitation to serious civil strife that may lead to outright balkanization of the country.

“Our Politicians should reminisce on the past political events, how political and religious intolerance and impatience has caused our illustrious sons and daughters their early death. It is on record that political, religious and ethnic chauvinism accelerated the death of Chief MKO Abiola, General Sani Abacha, Rear Admiral Elegbede, Alhaja Suliat, Mrs Kudirat Abiola and a host of other prominent Nigerians who were massacred between 1993 and 1999.

“Therefore, we draw the line by sounding another warning to the politicians to play the chess game with all sense of maturity and patriotism so that Nigeria will not be returned to another evil days of the military rule, because democracy can only be enduring if its managers are fair to one another, to their conscience and to the nation”