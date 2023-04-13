A Group of Northern Nigerians have condemned in strong terms , the calls for an Interim Government after the February Presidential Election that led to the emergence of the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Group known as the Arewa new Agenda wants relevant authorities charged with enforcing law and order to deal decisively with anybody threatening to discredit the outcome of the election and truncate the Peace and Unity of the State .

Talks about a plot for an Interim Government is getting more knocks and condemnation from a cross section of Nigerians.

Advertisement

Many Individuals and groups have come out openly to condemn the idea , describing it as treasonable and seditious.

The latest is this group of Northern Nigerians , accusing the conspirators of treason and describing them as Enemies of Nigeria’s democracy.

They want the authorities to take swift action and deal decisively with such persons who are putting the peace and unity of the Country at risk

Advertisement

The Group urges aggrieved presidential candidates and their political parties to seek redress in court and follow the laid down constitutional process of challenging the result of an election.

The group also calls on other Nigerians to close ranks and support security agencies to fish out those planning to truncate the Nigeria’s Democracy.