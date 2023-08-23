The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has recently taken action to investigate the behavior of a female lawyer who has gained attention for her controversial social media posts.

The spokesperson for the NBA issued a statement over the weekend, addressing the matter.

In accordance with the directives set forth by the National Officers, the NBA has formally lodged complaints with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) regarding the actions of the Ifunanya Excel Grant. Ms. Grant is a young legal practitioner affiliated with the Aba Branch and is widely recognized on social media as “the baddest lawyer.”

The spokesperson for the NBA conveyed that the concerns surrounding Ms. Ifunanya pertain to her online activities, where she has been known to share explicit images and videos of herself, along with engaging in the consumption of marijuana. It is important to note, however, that no presumption of professional misconduct is being placed upon any of the lawyers who are subjects of these complaints or investigations. The final determination of culpability will be reached by the LPDC subsequent to a thorough and equitable trial process.