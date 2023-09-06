Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the well deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court, which delivered its verdict in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President today in Abuja.

Reacting to the court verdict, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the APC members across Nigeria and the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, worked very hard for the victory enjoyed at the February 25th presidential election, noting that today’s Presidential Election Petition Court’s decision, which was in favour of the President is comforting and also an affirmation of the will of over eight million Nigerians who filed out to cast their ballots for the APC and President Bola Tinubu as their choice.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Nigerians had spoken through the ballots and the Court has also validated the citizens’ decision by today’s judicial pronouncements, which upheld the victory of President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential poll.

The Governor said millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Tinubu to steer the ship of Nigeria for four years based on his track records and laudable achievements as two-term Governor of Lagos State.

He said: “What we are witnessing today is the beauty of democracy and the rule of law. We had an election in February this year where over eight million Nigerians voted to elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We ordinarily thought that the losers should have displayed good spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the winner (President Tinubu) but they chose to contest the election results, which is within their rights. Now that election and the results have been upheld by the Court. I hope they would do the needful.

“I congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu on his well deserved victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.

“I also congratulate the leadership and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this very landmark judicial victory.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Bola Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, saying today’s judicial verdict is victory for democracy and the rule of law.