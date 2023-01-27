Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the candidate of the APC in the Osun State governorship election Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the election tribunal.

The Speaker, House of Representatives said the tribunal verdict was a welcome development and a fair deal for the people of Osun State who stood behind the former governor to return for the second time.

The Speaker noted that APC remains the party to beat at all times, especially during the forthcoming general elections.

His belief is that the people of Osun State have been vindicated by the verdict.

Femi Gbajabiamila called on all APC members in Osun and across the country to remain law-abiding and brace up for the general election.