2023: Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Atiku, others congratulate Asiwaju on victory as APC flagbearer

Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The first is from Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, who congratulated the APC’s flagbearer on his Twitter profile, saying “Your election as your party’s presidential candidate was a tough battle, but your victory demonstrates your resilience”.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who was also a candidate, congratulated Asiwaju Tinubu. He said “Your victory has assured the party of victory in the 2023 presidential election”.

In a letter of congratulation that he personally signed, senator Lawan said the outcome of the election process had shown that Mr Tinubu was the popular choice of the party.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, joined other well-wishers in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on securing the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket for next year’s general elections.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said he was elated that his political mentor has won the APC ticket, which he said is a well-deserved one considering Tinubu’s years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Abdullahi Ganduje said the emergence of Tinubu as flagbearer of the APC in the 2023 general election would be a victory for the Nigeria project.

He said Asiwaju has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensuring the country’s democratic gains.

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum Abubakar Sani Bello has equally congratulated former Lagos State Governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress Presidential Standard Flag bearer.

The Governor, in a congratulatory message, said the choice of Mr Tinubu amongst other qualified candidates is an expression of confidence of the teeming party delegates across the country.

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has joined his colleagues in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for emerging as the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress. Buni described Tinubu as a well-grounded politician who can lead the party to victory in the 2023 general election.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was also not left out as he equally congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor described the emergence of Asiwaju as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory.

The Governor also commended the party leadership as well as all the aspirants for their great efforts and statesmanship as the curtain is drawn on the APC presidential primaries.