Ganduje congratulates Asiwaju as APC Flagbearer, commends other aspirants for Sportsmanship

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, the governor said the emergence of Tinubu as flagbearer of the APC in the 2023 general election would be a victory for the Nigeria project.

He said the Jagaban has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensuring the country’s democratic gains.

Ganduje commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling environment that produced the standard flagbearer, the National Working Committee, the delegates and all other organ and structure of the party across the federation for the collective efforts in ensuring the success of the convention.

The governor also hailed other aspirants for their remarkable sportsmanship which they displayed throughout the painstaking consultation period up to the convention and particularly Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who submitted themselves to transparent democratic exercise.

He also called on Tinubu as party leader to bring his political and socio-economic experience to bear on party leadership and members to close ranks and work for its victory in the forthcoming election.

Ganduje equally charged all party members to remain United and focused as the party march with Nigerians to victory in 2023.