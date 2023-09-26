The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has issued guidelines for the nominations of candidates for the Local Government and Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, in the state.

This follows the release of the time table for LG/LCDA councillorship and chairmanship elections slated for Saturday 2nd December 2023 by Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, EKSIEC.

While releasing the guidelines to the Party Chairmen from the 16 Local Government Areas, the State Chairman of APC, Barrister Paul Omotosho assured that they (the guidelines) conformed to the provisions of the party’s constitution, the extant electoral act and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Party constitution prescribes that member’s names in the party register shall be the prima facie evidence of valid registration as a member of the party, i.e the revalidated/revalidation register of the party, provided such person or persons had not at any point in time decamped to any other political party before coming back to claim the membership of All progressives Congress.

Consequent upon the aspirant complying with provisions of the party’s constitution, he or she shall complete nomination forms specifically provided for the office being sought after having paid the prescribed expression of interest and nomination fees. All payments should be made in full directly into the designated bank account of the All Progressives Congress, Ekiti State Chapter.

The EKSIEC time table has scheduled holding of the Ward Congresses to elect candidates councillorship candidates by political parties for Saturday 30 September 2023 and that for the election of chairmanship election for 7 November 2023.

Mr Omotosho hinted that nominations for both the councillorship and chairmanship positions in the party shall be by direct primary election conducted at the ward level. He added that all validly registered Party members in every ward shall vote by open secret ballot where there is no consensus. Where a candidate emerges by consensus, he said, a vote of “yes” or “no” shall be called.

“Validly registered members shall assemble at their respective wards’ party secretariat or any other designated place or venue not in worship Centre, office or private residence, and vote by open secret ballot.”

“The aspirant with the highest number of votes in the various wards that makes up the Local Government/Local Council Development Areas shall be announced as the winner accordingly. Winning shall be by simple majority.”

The State Chairman however emphasised on the need for consensus, which according to him, is to be encouraged for peace, harmony, and unity of the party.

The party reeled out dates of activities as follows:

1. Purchase Of Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms For Councillorship Primary: 14 September to 28 September 2023

2. Screening Of Councillorship Aspirants: 27th September 2023

3. Appeals Arising From The Screening: 29th September 2023

4. Councillorship Primaries: 30th September 2023

5. Purchase Of Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms For Chairmanship/Vice Chaianship Aspirants 14th September-4th October 2023

6. Screening Of Chairmanship/Vice Chairmanship Aspirants: 2nd October 2023

7. Appeals Arising From Chairmanship/Vice Chairmanship Aspirants: 4th October 2023

8. Chairmanship/Vice Chairmanship Primary: 7th October 2023.

The revalidated party register of the wards shall serve as the voter’s register while the revalidated membership slip shall serve as the voter’s card.

NOMINATION FEES: 1. Chairmanship Aspirants: Expression of Interest is N50,000 each. Nomination Form is N500,000 each

2. Vice Chairmanship Aspirants: Expression of interest is N50,000 each. Nomination form is N300,000 each

3. Councillorship Aspirants: Expression of Interest is N30,000 Nomination form is N100,000

4. All female aspirants and people with disabilities are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.