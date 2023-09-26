A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Emeka Nwite, ruling on an exparte application filed by Mr Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, also restrained Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding the same to the lawmakers for approval pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Justice Nwite held that he was of the view that the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

The deputy governor had, in a motion on notice marked sued the Inspector-General Police the Department of State Services, Governor Akeredolu, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State and the House of Assembly

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until 9th October for hearing.