The Federal high court sitting in Abuja has fixed 20th September for ruling in the suit filed by the former deputy governor of Zamfara state Mahdi Gusau challenging his impeachment by the Zamfara state House of Assembly on 23rd February 2022.

20 out of 24 members voted for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor after the report submitted by the judicial panel of investigation found him guilty of the allegations levelled against him.

The former deputy governor had approached the court challenging his impeachment