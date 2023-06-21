The Federal high Court has made an order restoring Mahdi Mohammed, former deputy governor of Zamfara state fully to the position of deputy governor of Zamfara state as at 8th July 2021, when he filed a suit challenging his unlawful impeachment.

The court also set aside all steps taken, proceedings conducted and acts or things done by the governor of Zamfara state , APC, chief Judge of Zamfara state, INEC and 13 others in furtherance of the purported impeachment proceedings of the deputy governor of Zamfara state, during the pendency of this suit before the court.

Delivering ruling Justice Ekwo held that the speaker of the Zamfara state house of Assembly, the governor and the chief Judge of the State took laws into their hands and engaging in self help by going ahead with the impeachment while the matter was pending in court this is court says is an aberration.

The court held that the reasons given by the defendants for not abiding by the ex-parte order of the court, restraining them from impeachment the former deputy governor is not justiciable.

The dependents had based their reason on their objection to the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit

Challenging the jurisdiction of a court does not allow for disobedience of orders of court.