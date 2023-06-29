Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, Thursday held a welcome receprtion for the President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The event held at the State House in Marina had in attendance former Governor of Lagos State , Akinwunmi Ambode among other dignitaries.

Earlier today, the President paid a private visit to monarchs in Ogun state where he was received by the Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.