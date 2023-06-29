Following the recent suspension of mining activities in Taraba State, Governor Agbu Kefas has set up a 14 man task force committee.The Governor position was contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Yusuf Sanda.

He said that the task force committee will be headed by Brigadier General Jeremiah Aliyu Faransa (Rtd) while Major Ishaq Soje Mafindi (Rtd) will serve as Vice Chairman.

The Committee members include; Lcpl Akpana Godwin, Private Ofoli Omini, and Private Ofoli Eket from the Army as members.

ASP Adamu Danya, Abdul Direba, and Habu Ciroma from the Nigerian Police and Supt Haruna Yahaya, ASCI Bello Danjuma Yusuf, and ASCII from the NSCDC.

Others include; DS Useni, AA, Girgir, and HN Vanaruwa from the DSS.

The 14 Task force will be inaugurated on Friday 30th June, 2023 at Government House, Jalingo by 3 pm prompt.