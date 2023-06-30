Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal Has Commiserated with Victims of Kidnapping and armed banditry across the state.

He says his administration is committed to changing the security situation in the state and bettering the lives of the people

The Governor stated this while address the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El Kabir Sallah

Worried by the resurgence in activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers in Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal had a few weeks ago sent a delegation led by the speaker of the state House of Assembly Bilyaminu Isma’il, to commiserate with Shinkafi Emirate and the Local Council over the bandit attacks

Communities in Shinkafi and other parts of the state have been hit by the activities of bandits recently

Advertisement

But, Governor Lawal says his administration will continue to do everything within it’s reach to put an end to the decade-old Security issues in the state

He further commends the Gallantry of troops working tirelessly to keep peace in all troubled Communities

” I wish to Commiserate with all Victims of armed bandit attacks and Kidnapping across the state” Gov. Lawal said.

“Zamfara as we know is faced with security challenges for a very long, but my Administration is determined to put all machineries inplace to address the problem” he added

“I also want to commend the Gallantry of our troops in their quest to deal with enemies of peace and librate all troubled Communities”

Advertisement

Mr. Lawal adds that he will ensure prompt payment of workers salaries, address water shortage among other things and the actualization of the rescue mission agenda of his Government

” We are working hard to ensure all sectors in our state from Education, Agriculture, youth development, Empowerment, security among several others serve it’s purpose”

This is also coming as Dauda Lawal clocks a month as the Zamfara state Governor

The tireless administration of Governor Dauda Lawal had a few days ago settled three months outstanding salaries of workers in the state

He appealed to all asundary to Support his administration to enable it deliver on all it’s campaign promises.