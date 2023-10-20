Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has congratulated retired General Yakubu Gowon on his 89th birthday.

Tallen characterized Gowon as Africa’s living legend, as well as the father and emblem of Nigeria’s unification, in a statement published on Thursday in Abuja.

She also praised Gowon’s qualities as a “elder statesman, passionate patriot, epitome of humility and honesty, a prayer warrior and rare gem, whose life is worthy of emulating by contemporary and future Nigerian leaders.”

The former plateau deputy governor said the state was proud of Gowon for doing the state and the country proud as a patriotic military commander who reached to the top of his career and an exemplary, visionary national leader.

She praised Gen. Gowon’s unwavering devotion to national service long after he left office, his mobilization of citizens to pray through his National Prayer Movement, and his ongoing advice to subsequent Nigerian and African leaders.

“As a young man aged 32, God bestowed on you the leadership of this great country and you did not disappoint, as you successfully fought for the unity of Nigeria in its most critical civil war epoch, culminating in national reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“You also built everlasting legacies like the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, to foster national cohesion and unity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic nationalities to reinforce her status as the Giant of Africa and Pride of the Black race.

“Sir, on this auspicious occasion of your 89th birthday, I join your immediate family and millions of well-wishers across the globe, to celebrate with you, to thank God for His exceeding grace upon you, and wish you the best that life can offer you in the many years ahead,” Tallen said.