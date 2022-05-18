President Muhammadu Buhari presides at FEC, Malami, Tallen attend

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the Federal Executive Council with Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and Minister of Women affairs Pauline Tallen in attendance after they abandoned their political ambition and chose to remain in office as federal ministers.

But the minister of labour and employment Chris Ngige who had also made a u-turn on his aspiration to contest for the presidential ticket of the APC was not present at the executive council meeting.

The three ministers immediately dumped their presidential aspirations after president Muhammadu Buhari directed that members of the federal executive council countesting political offices should resign.

For them it is business as usual when they attended this week's federal execouncil meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in the council chambers of the presidential villa.

At the beginning of the weekly meeting, There was also one minute of silence observed in honour of Olawale Adeniji Ige, a former minister of Communications in the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida who died recently at the age of 83.

Also in attendance at the weekly FEC meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari, National Security adviser Babagana Monguno, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and other members of the Federal executive council.

The President at the last FEC Meeting had directed all members of the Council with Political ambition to resign.

His directive was immediately followed by the resignation of the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Since then the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Godswill Akpabio, have all resigned.

The minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and that of State for Petroleum Affairs, Timipre Sylva have publicly withdrawn from the race while the attendance of the Minister of Women Affairs and Justice, Pauline Tallen and Abubakar Malami may signify a withdrawal from their initial rumoured Political ambition.

The Deadline was the 16th of May which was on Monday.