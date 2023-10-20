FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has rejected a plea by the Nigerian customs service to reconsider the revocation of its lands.

He made his stance known when receiving the Acting Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi and his team who paid him a visit in his office.

This request is coming at a time when the Minister had revoked the lands that has remained undeveloped for years and many abandoned projects in the FCT

The acting comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi requested the return of its land to build primary and secondary schools for the children of the more than 2,000 customs officers residing in the FCT.

But his plea met a stone wall as Mr. Wike insisted that the already revoked custom land would not be given back

He however promised that the federal capital territory administration will provide another opportunity for the custom services to buy land in another location.