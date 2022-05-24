Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, dissolves cabinet, COS, Others sacked

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

According to the statement, the dissolution would take effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The statement read “The Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State.

“He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

“Governor Wike, has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers States is one of the frontrunners in the PDP Presidential bid with him seen by many as the main challenger to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who was the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

He was a former Minister of Education and former Chief of Staff to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi during the former Minsiter of Transport’s time as governor of Rivers State before he emerged as a Minister.

He was also a local government Chairman in Rivers State and has always touted his experience at all levels of government as one that has prepared him for the highest office in the Land.

He is currently in the midst of a gruelling campaign to emerge the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He is also reported to have anointed the States Accountant General, fubara Siminiyi, as his successor.

Governor according to observers is also responsible for the detention of a Governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in the State, Mr Farah Dagogo, who was arrested by the Police at the Venue of the Screening of Governorship aspirants in Port Harcourt.

He was arrested afetr he was declared wanted by the Governor over what he termed as Cult Related activities in the State.

Governor Nyesom Wike’s tenure will end in 2023.