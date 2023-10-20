President Bola Tinubu has urged for a cross-sectoral partnership between Nigeria and the European Union (EU), founded on the principles of democracy, rule of law, and freedom.

During a visit from an EU delegation led by Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner responsible for International Partnerships, the President expressed appreciation for the endorsement of eight financial agreements between Nigeria and the EU.

These agreements are under the EU Global Gateway in Nigeria.

According to President Buhari “Democracy is not an easy process, but we must fight for democracy and struggle for it to win at all times.”

He underscored the significance of economic collaboration with the EU, particularly in the fields of digital education, conventional and sustainable energy, and broadband accessibility.

He also informed the visiting delegation that Nigeria’s economy was undergoing substantial and enduring reforms with the aim of uplifting millions of Nigerians from poverty.

“We have a young and vibrant population, and we are determined to succeed. If we succeed, democracy succeeds. If we succeed, freedom succeeds.

“We need all of our partners’ hands on deck to sail together. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships,” the President added

The EU Commissioner in charge of International partnerships in her remarks, commended Nigeria for playing a pivotal role as a key partner of the EU, not only in politics and economics but also in shaping the social landscape across the African continent.

She clarified that in the last four years, the EU has been actively engaged in re-shaping its association with Africa, moving away from the conventional donor-recipient relationship.

She expressed that the EU aims to create a balanced and mutually advantageous collaboration, with the “Global Gateway” investment program serving as a prominent illustration of this approach.

She noted that this strategy, agreed at the AU-EU Summit in Brussels last year, sets a goal of €300 billion in investments, with €150 billion allocated to Africa.

Other members of the EU delegation include Ms. Samuela Isopi, Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS; Ms. Rita Laranjinha, Managing Director of the Africa and European External Action Service (EEAS); Ms. Lora Borissova, Africa Advisor, Cabinet of EU; and Ms. Maria Pilar Palmero Vaquero, Head of Unit for Western Africa, Directorate-General International Partnerships (DG INTPA).