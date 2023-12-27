President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of Economic prosperity and best opportunities after the pains of his reforms

He said this at the Lagos State House in Marina, when he was hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Senior Correspondent, Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi reports that a few days since President Bola Tinubu arrived his homestead, of Lagos, he has been busy.

His Ikoyi abode has become a mecca of some sort with guests trooping in to felicitate with him this holiday season.

But, this time a reception is organized for him by the Governor of Lagos state in Marina –having in attendance political office holders, traditional rulers among others.

At the event President Tinubu used the opportunity to acknowledge the current challenges and hardship in the country.

He describes it as a good example of Labour pain which is necessary to birth joy and happiness.

He wants state, local governments and well-meaning Nigerians to join him to fight poverty, terrorism and reduced the number of out-of-school children.

Governor Sanwoolu reiterated the state’s commitment to the President’s dreams of a better Nigeria.

The president also mourned the late Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.