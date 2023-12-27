Former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has expressed sadness over the demise of his successor as governor of Ondo state and friend of many years, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, who just transited after a protracted health challenge.

Mimiko, in a statement by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, described the death of Akeredolu as a big loss to the people of Ondo state, his community of Owo and the nation at large.

He said “Beyond the rhetorics of politics, Aketi was a patriot who did only what he believed in and was never shy of expressing his personal beliefs no matter how controversial.

“From our days as unionists in the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Aketi was and remained a dogged fighter for causes he believed in and a jolly good personality. His departure will no doubt be felt by his wife, children, immediate associates and residents of our dear state”.

The former governor asked the people of the state to support Akeredolu’s family in prayers, saying all must be united at this trying times.

“I enjoin all the people of our dear state to shed all toga of partisanship and sentiments to mourn the departed compatriot and join in praying for strength to the family to bear the loss. Aketi has done his bit and left this shores for good. We all must endeavour, for all that life is worth, to do our best to honour his memory and for the good of our dear State and country.

“Olukemi and I join millions of Nigerians to commiserate with his immediate family, the larger Akeredolu Family, the Olowo of Owo, the Ondo State Government and indeed the Ondo State people on the departure of the man we all call Aketi.

May he find peace in the bosom of the Lord” Mimiko said.