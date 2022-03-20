Makinde felicitates with Gov Ugwuanyi at 58, describes him as a detribalised patriot

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has felicitated with the Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his 58th birthday.

Governor Makinde described Ugwuanyi as a bridge-builder and a detribalised patriot with strong belief in the Nigeria project.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as praying to God to grant Governor Ugwuanyi more years to serve his people and humanity at large.

According to Makinde, the Enugu State governor, like his other colleagues in the PDP, has shown that there is still hope for Nigeria and it is important to celebrate him and pray for long life and more grace for him.

“I celebrate my brother, the governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, he noted.

“Gburugburu as he is called, is one politician I always commend for his love for his state and his passion for a better Nigeria. He embodies the concept of a detribalised Nigerian.

“Brother, not only are you a shining light among the PDP Governors, who by their sterling performances in office have shown that Nigeria can be better, you are an active player in the effort to rescue the country and bring about the Nigeria of our collective dreams.

“As you add another year, it is my prayer that God continues to sustain you and enable you to do more for humanity.