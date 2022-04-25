Nigeria needs a detribalised, firm and effective leader – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has called on Ondo state people to support his presidential aspiration, describing himself as the man Nigeria needs at this moment to tackle insecurity, poverty and other challenges facing the country.

Amaechi who spoke this on Monday in Akure at the Deji’s palace stressed that he stands out in many regards, especially when he take a critical look at his numerous achievements when he held sway as Governor of Rivers State and his current assignment as Minister of Transportation.



While speaking on what distinguished him from other aspirant, Ameachi said, “I came as 8 years Speaker, 8 years as governor, 7 years as Minister, I chaired the governors forum which I believe will help me to govern this country successfully.”

The Minister of Transportation, who stressed that for the most populous black nation to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of infrastructure and development, he should be encouraged and supported to give the presidency a shot.