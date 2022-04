Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has resumed official duties following the expiration of his 14 days Vacation.

The Governor had embarked on a 14 day vacation on April 1, 2022, as first installment of his 2022 annual leave.

When he was away, Governor Akeredolu handed over power to his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in acting capacity.

Akeredolu, whose vacation was refreshing, is better rejuvenated to continue his duties and responsibilities to the people of the Sunshine State.