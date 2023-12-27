Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says it received with rude shock the news of the gruesome murder of scores of persons in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State by gunmen.

This is contained in a statement by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, signed by the National publicity secretary of the Apex Igbo group, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia,

The Igbo Leader described the killing of the victims, setting their houses ablaze,, indiscriminate shootings and displacing of residents as an orchestrated act of genocie, which he wondered why in this modern age of civilization the country is still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.

Leader of the apex IGBO group lamented that the federal government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo call for Restructuring and instituting State Policing System as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in various states of the country.

Iwuanyanwu said it is obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective to handle diverse demographic challenges.

Advertisement

Dr. Iwuanyanwun reiterates that such heinous and cowardly killings have persisted because in the past the perpetrators of such savage acts often go unpunished, therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State.

The Igbo Leader used the medium to direct Igbo leadership in Plateau State to extend all forms of solidarity with the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and the sundry victims of the unfortunate incident

Ohaneze President General sends his condolences to the governor of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

The Igbo Leader prays God to grant the souls of the deceased a blissful repose in his bosom.