Wase eulogises Gbajabiamila at 60, says he’s a patriot

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has congratulated Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as he marks his 60th birthday.In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described Gbajabiamila as a patriot and a legislator per excellence.

He said, being a patriot, the speaker believes in the nation’s unity and is genuinely committed to developing and sustaining Nigeria’s democracy and promoting good governance through effective legislation

According to Wase, Gbajabimila is an exquisite and quintessential leader whose tact and wisdom in presiding over the House has brought stability and a sense of oneness to the lawmakers.

“Through the Joint Task mantra, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has been able to unite members of the House by giving everyone a sense of belonging.

The Deputy Speaker noted that Gbajabiamila has shown great commitment to the independence of the legislature saying “his love for Nigeria and commitment to the growth and sustenance of our democracy through effective legislation is never in doubt”.

“Working with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has been an exciting and insightful experience that has enriched my political career.

“As you celebrate an additional year today, I pray that the Almighty Allah will bless you with many more decades of good health to continue to serve your fatherland to the best of your ability”.