Gbajabiamila eulogises Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has eulogised a former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday.

Gbajabiamila, who was full of commendation for the former governor of Edo State, said Oshiomhole’s democratic credentials are unparalleled.

The speaker also recalled Oshiomhole’s days as a labour leader, a period that endeared him to many Nigerians, especially the workers.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said Oshiomhole has been serving his fatherland with uttermost commitment, dedication and sacrifice, which he said are the hallmark of a statesman of his status.

While serving as APC national chairman, Gbajabiamila said Oshiomhole made his mark and that his invaluable contributions to the development of the party are indelible.

The speaker prayed to the Almighty God to continue to protect Oshiomhole and grant him more fruitful years in good health.