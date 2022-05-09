Actor Femi Adebayo eulogises father, Oga Bello at 70

Actor, Film Maker, Lawyer, Brands Ambassador, Femi Adebayo, has extolled virtues of his father, Adebayo Salami, as the veteran actor clocks 70.
In a series of twitter posts on Monday, the lawyer turned Nollywood star thanked God almighty for sparing the live of his dad.
“My dear dad, today you are 70. I wish you happiness with good health and long life.
“You have been an amazing best friend, confidant, padi, aproko partner, in short, my everything. I pray that your joy will never know any boundaries.”
Also, “I’ve always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian … My Dad never cries but today, he couldn’t hold the emotions… I couldn’t also hold mine honestly. I’m so grateful to Almighty God that he could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy”
Happy 70th Daddy pic.twitter.com/30Mdc6C0ZN
