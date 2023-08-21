Former Rivers State Governor and New Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has promised to sanitise the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Wike who was speaking shortly after his swearing in by the President at the Federal Capital Territory Development Agency in Abuja vows to step on toes as long as he is doing the right thing.

Mr Wike while thanking President Tinubu for the confidence he has in him to put him in such a strategic position as the FCT Ministry vows to repay his faith.



Going Further he added that the era of impunity in the FCT is over urging all those involved in illegality in the territory to pack up and go.

He said buildings in green areas in the FCT will be brought down while also serving notice to those who have uncompleted buildings in the FCT to either complete them or the Government take possession of them.

He added that this is a move to not only restore the glory of the FCT but to enhance security with most uncompleted buildings now Criminals Den in Abuja.

He also extended his hands of fellowship to all Stakeholders to ensure that the FCT is returned to its former glories and the Masterplan is restored.

Mr Wike said the mission and task given to him by Mr President is to turn the FCT around for good.