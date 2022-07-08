Three APC Governors visit Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike held closed door meetin with three governors of the All Progressives Congress in Port Harcourt.

Nyesom Wike received the Governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi at his country home.

The purpose of the meeting was not disclosed and the Governors all declined to address journalists after wards.

The visit of the APC governors comes amidst speculations about the political future of Governor Nyesom Wike following the outcome of the PDP Presidential Primaries and the choice of a running mate to the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The crisis worsened after Atiku rejected the recommendation of an ad hoc committee of the party and picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

The committee was reported to have recommended Mr Wike for the position, although the party later cllaimed that Mr Wike was only one of three nominees recommended by the committee.

