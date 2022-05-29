Wike mourns victims of stampede at Port Harcourt Polo Club

Governor of River state, Nyesom Nwike has expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the Port Harcourt Polo Club stampede.

Wike expressed his grief over the Saturday incident, which killed over 30 people.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.”

“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed to rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

According to reports, a crowd pressed its way into the Polo Club in Port Harcourt, early Saturday morning where a church was hosting its annual “Shop for Free” program.

Members of the public attempted to force their way through the gate as early as 6:30 a.m., resulting in a stampede and the deaths.