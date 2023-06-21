A new EFCC Integrity Club has been launched at Diamond Sangard School, located at 22 Egbohom Street, off Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

Abdulkarim Chukkol, the acting executive chairman of the EFCC, encouraged students to avoid corruption and serve as commission ambassadors during his speech during the inauguration. The Chairman further urged the students to uphold the club’s basic values of integrity, discipline, and honesty through Superintendent of the EFCC, Akpos Deborah Mezeh-Ekisowei, Head of the Public Affairs Department, Port Harcourt Command.

Chukkol said the purpose of the Integrity Club is to promote honesty among members.

In her remark, the proprietress of the school, Mrs. Ngowari Adokiye thanked the EFCC for choosing Daimond Sangard School for the inauguration of the Integrity Club.

“We are very glad to have you in our midst, having chosen to enlighten our school, our students and the entire Elelenwo Community. We as parents and teachers will ensure that the aim and objectives of this club is brought to a perfect fulfilment “, she said.

Miss Blessing Oluwaseyi, a student and a president of the EFCC Integrity Club, said that being the president of the club has given her the power to promote integrity in the school.

Forty-nine students took the oath of service at the event.