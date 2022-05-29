COAS commissions JIFC in Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commissioned a remodelled Joint Intelligence Fusion Centre (JIFC) in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The COAS, who was represented by Major General CG Musa, Theatre Commander, Joint Taskforce (JTF) Northeast (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), urged all officers present at the commissioning ceremony to follow the COAS’s lead and do the same wherever they find themselves as Commanders.

He stated that the JIFC will leverage the existing synergy between the military and other security agencies to rapidly identify emerging threats, improve multi-agency proactive and predictive analysis capabilities, and improve the delivery of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in the Theatre’s Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency (CTCOIN) efforts.

While expressing delight at the project’s completion, JIFC Coordinator Col OM Azuikpe applauded the Theatre Commander’s efforts to ensure that every component of the OPHK system is adequately resourced to function and perform its assigned tasks and responsibilities.

The Theatre Commander also commissioned a newly constructed JTF (NE) OPHK Theatre Training School in another dimension.

Maj General Musa thanked the COAS for his purposeful leadership and continuous support to OPHK in ensuring that a conducive learning environment is created for troops yet to be inducted into the Theater of operation during the commissioning ceremony.

He tasked Brig Gen EO Oduyebo, the Theatre Training Officer (TTO), with ensuring that the Theatre Training School and its facilities are fully utilized in training Officers and Men to be Combat proficient before deployment, emphasizing that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The TTO also appreciated the Theatre Commander for his Leadership style and initiative in reinforcing the regimentation of training in the Theatre of war. He assured the Theater Commander that the school will be fully utilized and thus will continue to produce and remodel combat ready officers and soldiers that will decimate the insurgents and restore peace to the troubled region, he added.