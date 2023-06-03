The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commissioned the newly constructed Headquarters Nigerian Army Polo Association (NAPA) and stables in Maitama, Abuja.

The Army Chief praised the Army Polo Team as one of the greatest in the country, noting that the Nigerian Army will continue to support NAPA and other athletic activities by renovating current facilities and building new sporting infrastructures.

He pointed out that the Polo game is significant to the Nigerian Army as it enables personnel with the requisite skills necessary for the conduct of some special operations and during ceremonial parades.

The Army Chief further commended the management team and other partners of the Polo Association for their commitment in efficiently managing the club, urging them to sustain the standard.

General Yahaya emphasised the need to positively project the club within and outside the shores of the country through active participation in both local and international Polo tournaments, as well as engaging the services of experts to enhance efficiency.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Army Polo Association, NAPA, Brigadier General Adamu Laka, on behalf of the management team, expressed appreciation to the COAS for his unwavering support to the club. He noted that with the support received from the Chief, the club now has the capacity to host the National Army Polo games, which was hitherto hosted twice outside the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Highlights of the event were a tour of the facilities at the Army Polo Resort and the presentation of a horse and a pair of Polo Boots to the COAS.