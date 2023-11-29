The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commissioned some projects initiated by the Nigerian Army in affected areas in another effort to give hope and promote peaceful coexistence among displaced warring communities in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Apart from their mandate to protect the territorial integrity of the country and ensure peace and security, the Nigeria Army is lifting up the spirits of local residents in communities badly hit by deadly attacks and reprisals in Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State.

Some critical projects initiated across four crisis hit communities in Mangu were inaugurated and handed over to the affected communities.

The GOC 3 Division , on behalf of the chief of Army staff, commissions the projects.

Life has been so tough and unbearable for the locals because of incessant attacks carried out by criminal elements roaming the area.

Some of the people here are from camps for the internally displaced, who still have hope of better days free from attacks, killings, and displacement.

The projects are the renovation of a nomadic primary school and borehole at Dutsen Lamba Community,a newly constructed primary health care facility, and a borehole at Kyempus Community, with two other villages.

The people in these communities are excited about the impact of these projects and how it will improve the standard of living.