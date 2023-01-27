The PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar says his commitment to restructuring and devolution of powers to states and local governments is to ensure meaningful development of all federating units.

The former Vice President who stated this during inauguration of several projects in Delta State, commended the state governor and his running mate.

Today, campaign took the back stage as former Vice President inaugurated projects initiated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration

He started with a visit to the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, nonagenarian royal father

Then to the business of the day, first was the inauguration of the Koka Flyover and Interchange along Asaba-Benin Expressway to ease traffic

He appreciates the bold step of his running mate at demonstrating restructuring by intervening in federal roads

Next stop was the Model Technical College Asaba where Atiku Abubakar believes a review of the educational system is necessary

At the Maryam Babangida Leisure Park and Delta Film Village, former VP praised the massive contributions of the Country Creative Industry to the economy, as he made a promise to entertainers if elected.

The busy day for the PDP presidential candidate ended with the inaugurations of the Advanced Diagnostics Centre and Mother and Child Specialist Hospital in Owa-Alero, Ika North East Council.

