President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured that the Federal Government would continue to provide all the necessary support towards making educational institutions in the country globally competitive.

According to president, education forms an integral part of his administration’s agenda as it will bring economic and technological development to the country.

The President stated this while commissioning Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) sponsored annual intervention projects at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), the Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna Polytechnic and Kaduna State University (KASU).

He was represented by senator Aliyu Wammako, the senate committee chairman on Defence.

The projects executed during the period under review include a Computer Based Test hall (CBT Hall), Faculty of Management and Military Science buildings.

He also revealed that the projects at NDA gulped over 685 million Naira, AFIT over 604 million Naira, KASU over 491 million Naira, and Kaduna Polytechnic over 450 million Naira for the 2020/2021 annual intervention.

Commandant of the NDA Major Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, appreciated the Federal Government for its huge investment in the manpower development of cadets.

He said by implication the support will develop the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria.

FLIGHTS RESUME AFTER WORKERS STRIKE

Air passengers both local and international can now heave a sigh of relief as normalcy is gradually returning to airports across the country as seamless passenger facilitation has commenced.

This is coming on the heels of the suspension of strike by aviation unions over the review of salaries of its members in the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO.

The strike was called off after three hours meeting between the unions, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, and the management of the company.

Flight operations were grounded on Monday morning following the industrial action embarked on by the staff of NAHCO over failure to review their current salaries since June 2022.

Flight disruption due to the strike left scores of passengers both local and foreign stranded at the Lagos airports which spilled over to airports across the country.

Speaking on the strike, Secretaries General of the Unions in NAHCO, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Comrades Ocheme Aba and Frances Akinjole noted that its members embarked on the strike because the NAHCO management handled their seven-day ultimatum with kid gloves.

According to them, the management also continued to play on their intelligence through rescheduling of purposeless meetings.

In an agreement reached at the end of the meeting, all staff have been directed to resume work immediately, negotiation of all workers’ welfare to start Wednesday this week and NAHCO management decided to withdraw the suit and vacate the earlier court order obtained.

Reacting to the strike, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Mr. Nnaji Nnolim earlier in a statement had appealed to the unions and management of the company to dialogue and avert further disruption to aviation activities.

Mr. Nnaji urged the union to douse its agitation and show concern for the pains the action would bring on innocent Nigerian travellers both locally and internationally.

Responding to the development, the Group Executive Director, NAHCO, Dr. Olusola Obabori said, the Company engaged the Unions and other stakeholders because they understand the power of negotiation.

