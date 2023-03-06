Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has commissioned three projects namely: Aviation Fuel Tank Depot, airport access road and park, at the Ibadan Airport, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Wike commissioned the 500,000 liter Aviation Fuel Dispensing Facility & Storage Depot, the 3.2km dual carriage Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo Airport Road and also flagged-off the construction of the Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo Park.

Governor Wike commended Governor Makinde of Oyo State for delivering massive projects in the state and urged residents to vote for him for a second term so that he could continue to deliver landmark projects in the state.



He also Nigerians for standing for what is right in the defence of the unity of the country and making history by ensuring power returned to the south in the just concluded presidential election in the country.

Wike noted: “This is historic, as it is the first day that an aircraft will load fuel here and continue their journey. One good turn deserves another. If he can perform this way in his first term, what then do you think he will do in his second term? He will over perform just like us.”

“I have told people that those who fight for change; those who fight for revolution; may not be direct beneficiaries of that fight. Today, history has it that all of us are aware that when power finishes from the South, it will go to the North; when it finishes from the North, it will go to the South.

“It does not need to be written in any constitution before it is implemented, and I thank Nigerians for standing firm to see that this issue materialised,” he asserted.

Wike, who noted that all political deals and alliances with any other political party in the country had ended with the Presidential election on February 25, charged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)to remain focused and vote for the umbrella party in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He added: “The only relationship we have on 11th of March is umbrella. Don’t hear any grammar again. The only grammar you can hear now is umbrella, nothing like broom. Broom ended last Saturday. Labour ended last Saturday. What will reign now is umbrella.”

In his speech at the event, the host, Governor Seyi Makinde, who showed excitement that his dream of Aeroplanes taking off and landing at the Ibadan Airport had become a reality, said he also dreamed it would one day become an international airport.

He said: “When we came into office, I remember stating in my inaugural speech that depending on over 60 percent of FAAC allocation was not sustainable. So, I promised that we would take actions that will put Oyo State on the path to sustainable development. With this project being commissioned today, I am happy to report that we have kept that promise.

“Our projects and policies have ensured that Oyo State economy continues to grow. As of 2022, we have reduced Oyo State dependence on FAAC to just about 50 percent,” the governor disclosed.

Makinde promised that his administration would continue to serve the people of the state till the last day of his first tenure in office and continue to honour heroes and leaders, who have served the state diligently.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Public Works, Prof Daud Sangodoyin, said the commissioning of the various projects would continue to improve the economy and open up the state to local and foreign investors.

The airport road and park projects were named after a former governor of the state in the second republic, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

In his remarks, former governor Olunloyo, appreciated Governor Makinde for honouring him, saying he never knew anything like that was in store for him.

Other dignitaries at the event are a former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko; traditional rulers; community leaders and PDP leaders and supporters, among others.