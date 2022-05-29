Fmr Kebbi Governor Adamu Aliero dumps APC for PDP

A former governor of Kebbi state and senator representing Kebbi central senatorial district, Adamu Aliero, has defected from the All Progressives Congress to the People’s Democratic Party.

In a telephone interview with TVCNEWS, Sani Dodo, a close political ally of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed Adamu Aliero’s defection from the APC to the PDP.

According to Mr. Dodo, the former governor and all of his political structures have decided to leave the APC and join the PDP.

He stated that they are only making the necessary contacts and consulting with relevant stakeholders to solidify their position in their new political party.