Adamu Aliero, supporters dump APC for PDP – Political Ally

Former Kebbi state Governor and Senator representing Kebbi central senatorial district, Adamu Aliero has defected from the All Progressives Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

A close political ally of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Sani Dodo confirmed the defection to TVC News in a telephone interview.

Mr. Dodo stated further that, the former governor and all his political structures have decided to leave the APC and now pitch their tent with the PDP.

He said they are only making necessary contacts and consultation with relevant stakeholders to cement their place in their new political party.