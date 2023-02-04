Nigeria’s former head of state Yakubu Gowon, has congratulated Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed on becoming the new director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, in a statement, disclosed that General Gowon urged him to adopt an all-inclusive style of leadership.

He stated this when the Director General of NYSC led some management staff of the Scheme to pay him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“All the managers of the Scheme since inception have done exceptionally well.

You have a good team to work with, strive and work in order to leave good legacies,“ Gowon said.

He expressed hope that the proposed NYSC Trust Fund bill would quickly receive presidential assent and added that the trust fund would, among other benefits, give money to Corps entrepreneurs so they could launch their businesses, improve the standard of facilities at the Orientation Camps, enhance additional training on skill acquisition, and develop programs for entrepreneurship.

The former Head of State urged General Ahmed to use his wealth of experience to take the Scheme to greater heights.

Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed in his response said he came to pay homage to General Gowon, promising that he would build on the legacies of the founding fathers of the Scheme.