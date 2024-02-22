The former Head of State and a founding fathers of ECOWAS, General Yakubu Gowon has called for an end to the sanctions placed on Guinea, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso

Gowon, in an open letter also requested the 3 regional members to withdraw their intention to exit the regional body in order to restore unity and shared purpose

He called on the Ecowas Authority to put aside their differences and reunite for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Ecowas region

He said this is important considering the many achievements of the bloc since its establishment 49 years ago

As he handed over the letter to the President of ECOWAS Commission for onward delivery to all ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, he reminded all that ECOWAS is about the people of the community

He urged all Heads of State, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to come together in a summit to discuss the future of the community for posterity sake

He assured of his readiness for further engagement to ensure the community remains united

General Yakubu spoke from his position as the only surviving founding Father of Ecowas, who signed the Lagos treaty that established Ecowas on the 27th of May, 1975

General Yakubu Gowon was Nigeria’s military Head of State when ECOWAS was formed