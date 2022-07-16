Situation room confirms improvement in distribution, arrival of election materials

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation room has confirmed an improvement in the distribution and arrival of election materials at polling units during the Osun State Governorship Election.

The CSO situation room also noted the increased awareness and participation of the elderly ones and people living with disabilities in the exercise.

The co – convener of the body while commending the INEC for setting out early for the polls also alleged vote buying in some areas in the state and wants arrest and prosecution of those involved in such act.

