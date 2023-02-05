Minister of Youth and Sports Development has donated sets of computers and other campaign materials to kick start door to door mobilisation for the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu/Shettima for President.



Mr Sunday Dare unveiled these materials in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The unveiling of the situation room equipped with set of computers is to ensure smooth operation of activities for contact and mobilisation team of Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in the Southwest.

Minister of Youth and sports development at the Inauguration of these computer sets emphasized that the team is ready with the facilities to commence a house-to-house campaign at the grassroots for the victory of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He advised the team to take the task with all sincerity for the attainment of their goal.

Commending the gesture, party stalwarts say the campaign materials will facilitate the party’s victory at the polls.

The Minister also donated campaign vehicles for the team, said reconciliation efforts are ongoing to put the house in order ahead of the 25th of February general election.

INEC_CONDUCTS_MOCK_ACCREDITATION_EXERCISE_IN_OYO

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Oyo state says it has no doubt that the introduction of the modern technology, particularly the Bimodal Voter Registration System will contribute immensely to the success of the elections.

The Resident Electoral commission Rahmon Adeniran gave the assurance while monitoring a mock accreditation exercise in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The mock accreditation exercise of voters is important in order to test the functionality of the Bi-modal Accreditation System(BVAS) ahead of the 2023 General Election in the country.

In Oyo state, the exercise was conducted in six local government areas, with two local governments selected by each from the three senatorial districts in the state.

the state Resident Electoral Commissioner Rahmon Adeniran accompanied by representatives from security agencies carried out, on the spot assessment in some polling units to monitor the process and ascertain the functionality of the device.

Residents and observers who also monitored the process in some of the polling units commended the process, saying INEC is ready for the poll.

The six selected local government across the senatorial districts include Akinyele, Atiba, Iseyin, Ogbomosho North, Ibadan North and Ido local Government.

APC URGES VOTERS TO GIVE TINUBU 17 MILLION VOTES FROM THE SOUTH WEST

Just one month to the Feb 25th Presidential election, the Chairman of APC in Lagos state, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi has urged the people of the South West to deliver the 17m votes to the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He also said that Lagos must not be found wanting in delivering 7.Im block votes to the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in the coming Presidential Election and also return Babajide Sanwo’Olu as Governor of the state for the 2nd Term.

While speaking at the Strategic meeting of the APC Directorate of Religious Affairs with the Traditional Chiefs, Ojelabi assured them that their demands will receive adequate attention at the state and federal levels.

Also speaking, the Opeluwa of Ikate, Abdulahi Elegushi assured of full support for the election of Tinubu for what he did for them as Governor of the state.

He reminded the gathering of the need for Governor Sanwoolu to honour their request for August 20 as Public holiday for traditional rulers in Lagos.

On his part, the Head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Hon Oyinlomo Danmole explained that the forum was to actualize plans to ensure victory for Tinubu and other party’s candidates.

PAST PRESIDENT GENERALS OF SOUTH WEST COMMUNITIES ENDORSE ATIKU-OKOWA FOR PRESIDENT

The Association of South-East Past Presidents-General (ASEPP) has endorsed the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, for the February 25 presidential election in the country.

The endorsement was given at the first quarterly General Assembly of the association in Enugu .

Motion for adoption of the Atiku-Okowa ticket was moved by Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu who said the South-East and the South-South had been pillars of the PDP that could not afford to be relegated to the background.

Former Enugu state Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo lauded the former Presidents-General for their support to PDP, and stated that the party remained the best for the Igbos.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, was conferred with the Outstanding Igboman-of-the-year award in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in Delta and contributions to nation-building.

Okowa urged the people in the South-East not to be obsessed with sentiment, adding that they should vote for the PDP as it was the only political party among the opposition that had capacity and potential to win the presidential election.

