This week has been earmarked as an international thyroid disease awareness week.

This time advocates for early diagnosis and treatments of the disease has been identified as a silence destroyer and should be given significant attention under the government’s Primary Healthcare program just as ailments like HIV AIDS cancer and diabetes.

Every cell, tissue, organ of the body needs the support of the thyroid gland to function normally.

When the thyroid gland has challenges, virtually all parts of the human body gets affected. It also triggers infertility, arising from hormonal imbalance which provokes irregular menstruation in women and sometimes infertility in men.

Iruoma Afortibe is a survivour of the thyroid related disease known as hypothyroidism which leads to goiter, slower heart functional rate, sluggishness, brain fog panic, attacks and many more.

She set up the thyroid awareness and support initiative ‘Tassie’ a foundation to help others survive. As she’s being applauded, she’s calling for more awareness for safety reasons.

Her advocacy has led to many others bracing up for survival.

To help other people survive and embrace treatment, Nigerians are being asked to desist from this very Act.

Some of these sicknesses are curable well because the hospitals are not properly funded, many of the patients wallow in poverty and lack of care.

But the journey to safety still lies in wisdom.

Nationally, we are at a time when economic and social issues are creating pressure on the minds of many Nigerians. But medical experts say attention must be given to silent destroyers like the thyroid disease to ensure the safety of lives.