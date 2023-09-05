Health experts believe that getting proper care and treatment for Diabetes in Nigeria can be done effectively when the right treatment centres are put in place.

This formed the crux of an inspection tour of a Diabetic centre in the Gwagwalada area of the federal capital territory on Thursday.

Advertisement

Considered as one of the silent epidemics, Diabetes remains one of the most concerning public health diseases.

Diabetes cases keep rising and experts have admitted that without proper and early diagnosis many more numbers will be added.

This inspection and tour of the sustainable development goal diabetic and endocrine centre at the university of Abuja teaching hospital Gwagwalada, is simply to ensure that the centre is fully functional and effectively taking care of patients.

Advertisement

Twenty-four million people have diabetes within the African region and the international diabetes federation estimates that by the year 2045, this number will almost triple to around 55 million.

In 2021, four million adults had diabetes, out of this number more than forty percent were not diagnosed early enough.

Advertisement