President Bola Tinubu has commended ECOWASs for its efforts on road networks linking major cities of the West African region.

The President, acknowledged this feat at the opening session of the statutory second ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

The ECOWAS Parliament, in what may be it’s final ordinary session of the fifth legislature has opened.

The session will consider regional democracy, the state of the economy of the West African Region, radical shift in regional security amongst other matters

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament at the session also speaks on the importance of human rights and justice.

President Bola Tinubu, was represented at the opening session by the Deputy Senate President, he says ECOWAS has established an efficient interconnectivity telephone network

Above all, this session aims to deliberate on issues and formulate enabling policies to strengthen the region.